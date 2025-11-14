South Sudan begins final phase of Guinea Worm eradication campaign

South Sudan has entered the final phase of its campaign to eliminate Guinea worm disease, after the National Ministry of Health and the Carter Centre launched the last three-year surveillance plan.

The announcement was made after a meeting in Juba between Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial and Carter Centre Vice President Craig Withers, at a time when the country continues to face financial and operational constraints in the health sector.

Minister Sarah Cleto Rial acknowledged global funding cuts that have affected programmes supporting Guinea worm eradication.

“We are going through difficult times worldwide with funding cuts and the reduction of institutions that have supported us, including the Carter Centre, and the USAID closing has also affected their funding. However, the Carter Centre has remained committed to South Sudan, and the programme and services to the community will not be affected,” Said Minister Rial speaking to SSBC.

“We will work together to ensure eradication, and we will not disappoint the Carter Centre after all the investment they have made in South Sudan,” she assured.

Craig Withers praised the progress South Sudan has made since the mid-2000s, noting that Guinea worm cases have dropped from thousands to just two this year.

“We’ve seen cases drop from 20,000 in 2005–2006 to just two in 2025. Under the Minister’s leadership, we are confident Guinea worm can be fully eradicated. After three years of zero cases, South Sudan can request WHO certification,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the launch of the surveillance plan brings South Sudan closer to becoming one of the few countries globally to eliminate Guinea worm disease.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Containers stuck in Mombasa as new tax rules hit South Sudanese traders Previous Post