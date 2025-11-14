SSCAA receives phase one of JIA apron expansion from UNMISS

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has announced the successful reception of Phase One of the expanded apron project at Juba International Airport (JIA) from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In a statement published by the Aviation Authority, the initiative that was handed over on Friday, November 14, by the UNMISS, marks a significant step for the airport authority to modernize and strengthen the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

It stated that this comprehensive, multi-phase project is strategically designed to substantially increase the size, number, and overall operational capacity of JIA’s aprons.

The airport authority further noted that this expansion is vital to ensuring the airport can safely and efficiently accommodate a higher volume of aircraft, and this would directly address its strategic goals to improve operational capacity, reduce existing congestion, and effectively support the anticipated surge in both domestic and international air traffic.

According to the statement, SSCAA recognize the immense effort by UNMISS in continuing the construction of additional aprons and essential culverts, with two culverts already completed.

Despite the challenging environmental conditions, including heavy seasonal rains, swampy terrain, and difficult soil types, SSCAA says the project, which began in March 2025, continues to make steady and encouraging progress, and this accomplishment reflects the strong and essential partnership between the SSCAA and UNMISS.

The SSCAA delegation at the handover ceremony, led by Mr. Daffalla Habib Awongo, Director for Corporate Services, included Eng. Kat Mosety Monyjok, General Manager of Juba International Airport, and Col. Phillip Kuch Manyuon, Aviation Security Manager, alongside other senior technical and administrative staff.

The statement stated that this underscores the Authority’s firm commitment to ensuring that all airport development strictly adheres to international safety and operational standards.

According to SSCAA, this successful completion of Phase One is a major leap forward in enhancing South Sudan’s air transport capabilities, which is fundamental to supporting national economic growth, facilitating critical humanitarian access, and positioning our country as a regional aviation hub.

