14th November 2024
South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Authors: Michael Daniel | Chan Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan’s national football team celebrates its first victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Juba National Stadium, securing their first three points in the campaign.

This win follows four earlier losses to Uganda (both home and away) and South Africa (first leg), along with a split in results with Congo Brazzaville, each team winning its home match.

In the game, Congo Brazzaville initially took the lead in the 30th minute with a powerful shot that South Sudan’s goalkeeper, Jumaa Genaro, couldn’t save.

However, South Sudan quickly responded just three minutes later when Ezbon Malish scored from a throw-in to level the score.

Congo regained the lead just before halftime with an indirect free kick that South Sudan’s defense struggled to clear, allowing the Congolese striker to score.

The second half saw South Sudan pushing for a comeback. They created several opportunities, but Congo’s goalkeeper held firm until a critical moment late in the match.

A Congolese defender fouled Data Alyaa, who had a clear chance in front of the goal, resulting in a red card.

Shortly after, Data capitalized on Congo’s numerical disadvantage, scoring the decisive goal minutes after coming onto the field, giving South Sudan the win.

While South Sudan celebrated this milestone, Uganda became the biggest beneficiary, as they qualified directly for the tournament regardless of the outcome in their final match against South Africa.

Post-match, South Sudan’s coach praised his team’s performance, while Congo Brazzaville’s coach expressed disappointment in his team’s showing.

