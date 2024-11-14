14th November 2024
SSOA denies plan to remove Vice President Abdelbagi

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

SSOA leaders hold discussion with President Kiir. November 13, 2024. (Photo: Office of the President).

The Spokesperson of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has dismissed allegations that the recent meeting between some of its members and President Kiir discussed leadership change in the alliance.

On Wednesday, President Kiir met a section of SSOA politicians and discussed what were said to be matters of national importance including the Nairobi peace process and the country’s planned transition to democracy.

Photos shared online however depicted the absence of some of the most senior SSOA figures including Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and Higher Education Minister Changson Chang – reviving the intermittent tugs-of-war within the 8-party coalition.

But Stephen Lual Ngor clarified that the recent meeting between President Kiir and SSOA political leaders did not discuss anything related to leadership change in the alliance.

Mr. Lual said the meeting discussed ongoing developments regarding the Kenya-led South Sudan peace process and upcoming 2026 elections.

“We want to confirm that some of the SSOA Alliance met with President Salva Kiir and discussed the SSOA’s vision regarding its support for the Tumaini Initiative to enhance peace and stability in South Sudan,” he said.

The statement seeks to dispel rumors circulating around suggesting that SSOA leadership restructuring was on the agenda.

Mr. Lual said the alliance remains committed to its established structure and goals, adding that discussions during the meeting focused on other relevant issues concerning the country’s peace and stability.

“We want to completely and categorically deny the fabricated news regarding the alleged meeting discussing the replacement of leaders in the SSOA Alliances.”

“Some of this rumor is spreading about the existence of differences within the SSOA Alliance. We confirm to everyone that this news has nothing to do with the facts and is fabricated and false news.”

