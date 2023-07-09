South Sudan at 12: UNMISS says independence a reminder of ‘ancestors sacrifice’

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan said celebrating the country’s Independence Day is a reminder of the “sacrifice” of the founding fathers to create opportunities for the next generation.

In a statement ahead of Independence Day, UNMISS chief Nicholas Haysom said the country’s 12 independence anniversary is an important historical moment.

“Celebrating this day is a reminder of the sacrifices of one’s ancestors in creating this opportunity for the people of South Sudan, to become the masters of their common destiny. This is an important moment in the history of the nation,” he said.

Haysom said the country marks her birthday at a critical moment in its transition – and reiterates call for political space for South Sudanese to participate in a democratic election.

“As South Sudan faces a critical moment in its transition, it must consolidate its independence by creating a renewed social contract amongst its people and establishing the required political and civic space for its citizens to participate in democratic elections.”

“The United Nations family remains committed to working with the South Sudanese people, as well as regional and international partners for sustainable peace and stability.”

South Sudan was proclaimed an independent state on July 9, 2011, after six years of autonomy which comes on the heels of a decades-long liberation struggle that has killed 2 million people.

On this day, exactly at midnight, celebrations erupt as people take to the streets to cheer the birth of the world’s newest nation.

Salva Kiir was later sworn in as the president, and Riek Machar as his deputy.

