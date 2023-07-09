9th July 2023
U.S. congratulates South Sudan on Independence Day

U.S. congratulates South Sudan on Independence Day

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 22 mins ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. | PHOTO: Mark Makela/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony congratulated South Sudanese upon their 12th Independence Anniversary as he called on the government in Juba to realize the people’s aspirations.

Blinken, the most powerful U.S. foreign policy official, said the Biden Administration remains committed to standing with the people of South Sudan.

“Today, the United States reaffirms its commitment to stand with the people of South Sudan in pursuit of a democratic future and a society marked by dignity, opportunity, prosperity, and peace,” he said in a statement published by the U.S. Department of State.

“We call upon South Sudan’s leaders to address the impediments to realizing their people’s aspirations.”

“We urge the transitional government to implement measures necessary to conduct free, fair, and peaceful elections; to fight corruption in public office, business, and industry; to build a unified security service that respects human rights; and to develop democratic institutions that ensure South Sudan is responsive to the needs of its people.”

Blinken quoted then-President Barack Obama’s statement recognizing South Sudan’s independence 12 years ago, where he said the country had successfully “endured extraordinary hardship and sacrifices to determine their own destiny.”

He said Obama highlighted South Sudan’s newly won “opportunity to realize a future where their lives are valued, and their human rights are upheld.”

 

9th July 2023

