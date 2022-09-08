Six officials including MP arrested in Malakal riots

Military personnel in Upper Nile State have arrested six people including some officials following the recent protests in Malakal town, a local youth leader said.

On Monday, government officials stage protests to oppose the idea of being transferred from the state capital to the newly created county headquarters.

The administrative officers from Malakal municipality protested allegations that the Mayor planned to kick them out in order to employ people who are not from the municipality.

In their position statement, the protesters demanded the dismissal of the Mayor of Malakal municipality.

Local sources who spoke to Eye Radio say the protest turned violent and military personnel opened fire on demonstrators, killing a woman and injuring seven others.

“They attacked the protesters and shot them indiscriminately, wounding eight people, one of whom was martyred yesterday morning, she is a woman,” said Moses Akuei, a local youth leader.

He further added that security operatives then arrested six of the protesters including a state MP, military officers and politicians.

Some of the detainees are identified as legislator Dhiu Ayong, Deputy Commissioner for Peace Affairs James Monydok, and Simon Yuot the Director General of Religious Affairs in Upper Nile State.

“One of them is a member of parliament. He was arrested without having his immunity removed, he is now detained by an order of the deputy governor.”

“Then at the same moment, four of the injured were transferred to Juba this morning to receive further treatment.”

The youth leader Akuei has called on the national government to intervene and release the detainees.

