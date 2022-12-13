13th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Armed thugs rob AMDISS staff, went away with SSP 3.2 million

Armed thugs rob AMDISS staff, went away with SSP 3.2 million

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 33 mins ago

Pieces of glass shattered from a Toyota Land-cruiser attacked by robbers, who went away with more than 3 million South Sudanese pounds. (Photo: Morris Dogga).

Armed robbers attacked the office of media advocacy organization – AMDISS and robbed more than 4,000 US dollars and half a million pounds on Tuesday, December 13.

Irene Aya, who is the acting director of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan said the robbers opened fire on three staff outside the organization’s premises in the Buluk area.

Aya narrated that a driver and two other colleagues had just returned from a bank where they went to withdraw money – when they were attacked.

“There was a car that came and parked behind our car. Two armed robbers came out of the car and started shooting directly at our security guard who was actually coming out to open the gate,” told Eye Rado.

According to Aya, the masked robbers threatened the staff and broke the car’s window, injuring the financial assistant.

She says the unidentified armed men then made away with 4,147 US dollars and 520, 000 South Sudanese Pounds.

“They shot and came started threatening our staff there were two in the car the driver and the assistant finance officer. The assistant finance officer was having some money, the one they went to withdraw from the bank, so as they threatened these people who then surrendered the money to them.”

The incident occured at Hai Tijaria, and the money was budgeted for media training activities at the center.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 1

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir 2

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF 3

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet 4

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media 5

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Armed thugs rob AMDISS staff, went away with SSP 3.2 million

Published 33 mins ago

BoSS Gov. Ohisa calls for amendment of Bank acts to allow reforms

Published 53 mins ago

Global food crisis takes toll on Juba Baby Feeding Center

Published 2 hours ago

Lawmaker urges SPLM-IO to address recurrent ‘White Army’ attacks

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir urges public to protect newly-built Juba-Terekeka road

Published 5 hours ago

Police: Reckless driving in WBGs kills 11 people in one week

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.