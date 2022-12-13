Armed thugs rob AMDISS staff, went away with SSP 3.2 million

Armed robbers attacked the office of media advocacy organization – AMDISS and robbed more than 4,000 US dollars and half a million pounds on Tuesday, December 13.

Irene Aya, who is the acting director of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan said the robbers opened fire on three staff outside the organization’s premises in the Buluk area.

Aya narrated that a driver and two other colleagues had just returned from a bank where they went to withdraw money – when they were attacked.

“There was a car that came and parked behind our car. Two armed robbers came out of the car and started shooting directly at our security guard who was actually coming out to open the gate,” told Eye Rado.



According to Aya, the masked robbers threatened the staff and broke the car’s window, injuring the financial assistant.

She says the unidentified armed men then made away with 4,147 US dollars and 520, 000 South Sudanese Pounds.

“They shot and came started threatening our staff there were two in the car the driver and the assistant finance officer. The assistant finance officer was having some money, the one they went to withdraw from the bank, so as they threatened these people who then surrendered the money to them.”

The incident occured at Hai Tijaria, and the money was budgeted for media training activities at the center.

