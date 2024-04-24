24th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Senior gov’t official appeals for $15,000 for wife’s medical care in Egypt

Senior gov’t official appeals for $15,000 for wife’s medical care in Egypt

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Mr. Oneil Yosia Daima, the Director General for Cooperative Development at the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio, April 22, 2024

The Director General for Cooperative Development at the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is appealing for $15,000 in financial assistance for the operation of his wife in Egypt.

72-year-old Oneil Yosia Daima, a father to 6 children, is also pastor of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

His 62-year-old wife Anna Jabir Said, first fell ill in 2015 when she was diagnosed in Khartoum, Sudan with a nerve inflammation, causing a stiff neck.

She was successfully treated for the illness but fell sick gain of a similar condition in 2019.

This time, the family flew her to Egypt where she was operated on for a tumour in the neck.

According to the Yosia, following the surgery, her wife recovered – but the illness returned early this year.

He narrated the wife’s ordeal to Eye Radio.

“My wife has been sick for about 7 years. It started around 2015 with a stiff neck then we took her to Khartoum, the doctors said the nerves at the back of the head were inflamed, three of them,” Yosia narrated his wife’s condition.

“The doctors prescribed medicines and the illness disappeared totally but towards the end of February 2019 it came again very severe so we had to take her to Egypt upon diagnosis,” he said.

“The doctor said there was no way out except surgery, that surgery was done on 3 October 2019 and that tumour inside was removed and she recovered well but then this year the same symptoms of the stiff neck came back.”

Yosia said the same Egyptian hospital is now demanding 4,000 US dollars to conduct surgery for other parts of the wife’s neck.

Couple with accommodation and other expenses of the hospital, they will need to raise to 15000 dollars -an amount the family can hardly raise.

The 72-year-old man is now appealing to well-wishers to come for his aid to save the life of his wife.

“We managed with our little resources to take her to Egypt, she is right now in Egypt and upon examination the doctor said the other part which was not operated on, has to be operated again,” he said.

“The cost roughly of the operation is 4,000 USD apart from the cost of hiring an apartment, feeding, internal transport and medicines so the total cost is around 15,000 USD.

“As the government servant, I am the director general for Cooperative Development, I cannot raise this money because we have stayed for quite a long time without salaries and as a canon in the church I cannot raise this money,” he stressed.

“I am appealing, this is a general appeal to the public he who hears me, I am appealing to him or her to come to my aid because as one person I cannot, but, I believe when we work cooperatively, this money can be found.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 2

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 3

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 4

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Displaced to South Sudan in 2011, Farouk now strives to serve fleeing countrymen 5

Displaced to South Sudan in 2011, Farouk now strives to serve fleeing countrymen

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil directs demolition of squatters on public land in Juba

Published 54 mins ago

Senior gov’t official appeals for $15,000 for wife’s medical care in Egypt

Published 1 hour ago

Eleven accused brokers held in Juba prison without trial demand justice

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert

Published 3 hours ago

Child dies after drowning in contaminated fish pond in Yambio

Published 4 hours ago

NBGs MPs condemn Speaker for ‘unlawful’ parliament closure

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!