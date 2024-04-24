Governor Adil directs demolition of squatters on public land in Juba

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has directed the demolition committee to remove all squatters on public land including those along Juba International Airport in a bid to reorganize Juba city.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony Addresses the Central Equatoria State Demolition Committee, Chaired by State Advisor Angelo Daya.

Hon. Daya briefed Governor Adil on the rapid progress achieved in their mandate as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Last week, the state demolition committee bulldozed trespassers residing within four public schools in Dar el Salaam, Seminar and Juba residential areas.

The committee also demolished squatters at the graveyards along the military headquarters – Bilpam road.

Mawa Moses, the State Minister of Roads and Bridges, is the Committee’s Spokesperson.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday, Mawa said Governor Emmanuel Adil Adil directed the committee to re-organize the city to the standard of other countries.

“As far as the directives from his excellence, the governor, we will continue with this demolition until we completely reorganize Juba, Juba is a Capital City that needs to be organized and it must look as a City like any other City in the World,” Mawa said.

“We will also come to the Airport. Those who have erected illegal structures there. We don’t want to see any building that does not look nice in the Airport,” he said.

“All those squatters we are going to remove. We will only leave buildings that are looking very nice.”

This week, according to Mawa, the team will flatten structures within graveyards at the Malakal residential area, and continue with the exercise along Bilpam road.

The committee will also evict a land grabber from the Kemeru area northwest of Juba.

“This week we will continue with demolition from the high Malakal graveyard. We will also continue with the demolition of the graveyard along Bilpam Road which we have not completed,” Moses said.

“We will go public places like playing grounds, particularly Maona playing ground which we are coming there very soon. We will also come to the Juba commercial. These are very important areas that will continue with our work,” he said.

“We will continue with another area called Komeru a very big piece of land that belongs to one of family. It has been grabbed and we are going to reclaim that land very soon.”