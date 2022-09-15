S. Sudanese paying world’s highest energy tariff, official claims

An official at the Ministry of Energy and Dams said South Sudanese who have access to electricity pay the highest power tariff in the world, as statistics show only 120,000 receive electricity out of the country’s 12 million population.

Tom Remis, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Dams attributed the high tariffs to expensive source of energy which uses diesel.

“The power tariff in South Sudan is the highest in the World, we have to confess that this is the reality,” Remis said during a penal discussion on Energy Sustainability and Security at the 5th South Sudan Oil and Power conference in Juba on Wednesday.

“The tariff is approximately, or average is 40 cents per kilowatt hour and there are reasons behind that simply because we are using the very expensive source of energy which is the diesel and HFO heavy fuel.”

In June this year, the Business Insider Africa ranked South Sudan as the least electrified country in the continent, standing at number one among 10 countries with the least electricity access.

The report detailing nations with the least electricity access indicated that the country stands at first among the worst performing African nations in term of electricity supply.

Leading energy investment firm, Energy Capital and Power, also revealed that only 1% of South Sudanese have access to the national electricity grid.

This means only 120,000 people have access to electricity out of the estimated 12 million population.

Undersecretary Remis however went on to say the government is planning to establish solar power plant to connect major towns of the country.

“For the access of electricity to rise from this 1%, at least to a good number to give percentage we have to build the power plants, construct the transmission lines, and construct the network so that the electricity will be there so that people can connect,” he said.

So, in the short term the plan is already going on that we have to connect the major towns with the solar power plants.”

On Wednesday, the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said, South Sudan needed at least 300 Megawatts for the country to have adequate access to electricity.

Machar appealed to potential investors willing to invest in power to come to South Sudan.

“To day am told that we need 300 Mg, how do get this, we have to get others to come and invest in power, while the person fill transition is taking place.”

“We are thinking more of going high drew between Juba here and our broader Nimule, there are five coatracks which are potential sides for hideous power we have no regional political difficulties over it.”

