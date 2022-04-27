27th April 2022
RRC withdraws restrictions on national, international NGOs

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Photo@UN Multimedia

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission has revoked its request to national and international NGOs to obtain clearance before conducting workshops and conferences.

The circular issued on 7th, April 2022, had required that aid partners apply to carry out such activities.

Others include, seminars, consultative meetings, conventions, summits, public lectures, debates, discussions and field research.

In a letter dated 26th, April, 2022, addressed to the South Sudan NGO forum, RRC said, it has resolved to withdraw the decision.

The statement partly read “The new procedures have shifted away a considerable amount of resources and energy from intended goals and objectives which may slow down humanitarian response amid rising humanitarian needs across South Sudan.”
The commission said NGOs can now revert to the previous clearance procedures without any fees.

The South Sudan’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission is an agency of the Government of South Sudan.

It is the operational arm of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, regulating activities of humanitarian organizations in the country.

RRC in coordination with the International Office of Migration and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is responsible for resettling internally displaced persons across South Sudan.

