27th April 2022
Jonglei legislature appoints specialized committee chairpersons

Jonglei legislature appoints specialized committee chairpersons

Author: Chany Nirew | Published: 6 hours ago

Jonglei peace MPs taking oath in recent months. Photo @ courtesy

Jonglei State Legislative Assembly has become the first august house to appoint chairpersons of its Specialized Committees among the states.

In a press statement Wednesday, Ameer Ateny Alier who is the Speaker of the August house appointed 16 officials from the peace parties to the various committees as below.

1- Honorable Bol Jok Jiek – Chairperson of the Committee for Members Affairs.
2- Honorable Peter Mabor Bol – Chairperson for Committee for Peace building, Human Rights, Reconciliation and Conflict Resolution.
3- Honorable Samuel Paul Chuol – Chairperson of Committee for Security, Local Government and Law Enforcement.
4- Hon. Hellen Akec Marial – Committee of Parliamentary Affairs, Legal Affairs and Anti-Corruption
5- Wany Buom Maker – Committee for Information and Communication.
6- Hon. Kuol Bol Ayom – Committee of Culture, Youth and Sports.
7- Hon. Mathew Yoal Lam – Committee of Finance, Planning and Investment.
8- Hon. Samuel Majak Kon – Committee of Trade and Industry.
9- Hon. Jacob Changkuoth Wal – Committee of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry.
10- Hon. Nyamal James Lok – Committee for Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism.
11- Hon. Chuol Lim Banban – Committee of Cooperative, Rural Development and Humanitarian Affairs.
12- Hon. Matthew Matiok Lem – Committee for Housing, Land and Public Utilities.
13- Hon. Abiel Chan Anyang – Committee of Road and Bridges
14- —- Committee for Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development.
15- Hon. Badria John Char – Committee for Health and Environment.
16- Hon. Kuong Nyuot Diu – Committee of General Education and Instruction.
17- Hon. Christina Joseph Akol – Committee of Child and Social Welfare.

According to the Legislative Assembly Conduct of Business Regulation 2010, the Assembly shall elect the Chairpersons of Standing Committees, taking into consideration specialization and scientific and practical experiences.

The Assembly, when assigning offices, may consider broad basis of
participation.

It also indicates that the Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Standing Committees shall be selected by public.

