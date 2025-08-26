Referees banned from officiating community tournaments after violent fan attacks

The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) Referees Department has suspended all international and national referees from officiating in community tournaments within Juba.

The decision was announced today in a letter signed by the Chairperson of the Referees Department, Samson Kalisto Gumessi, and the Department Manager, Doboul Paul Puk.

The order follows violent incidents at Buluk Playground yesterday, where referees were physically attacked by fans during a match between Tonj North and Awerial.

Quoting the statement, the SSFF said referees must never be subjected to violence or intimidation, as they are entrusted with enforcing the Laws of the Game.

According to the decision, which came into effect immediately. No SSFF-registered international or national referee will officiate in community tournaments in Juba.

Referees will instead prepare for the South Sudan Premier League, scheduled to kick off soon.

According to the order any referee violating this directive will face disciplinary action.

In recent years, several community football tournaments in Juba have witnessed pitch violence, leaving players and referees injured, and damaging chairs and other facilities. Police have intervened on several occasions to restore order.

Sports enthusiasts and community leaders are urging tighter security and stronger promotion of fair play and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, has called for community tournaments to be streamlined under state structures to promote professional sports development.

Speaking during the SSFF’ 4th Extraordinary Elective Congress earlier this month, Dr. Geng said while community tournaments have value, they should be aligned with academies and clubs to provide athletes with a clear pathway to professional football.

