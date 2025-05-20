Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has reported that two commercial passenger aircraft were diverted from Juba International Airport to Entebbe International Airport after heavy rainfall in Juba temporarily disrupted air traffic operations.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the SSCAA stated that the weather conditions prevented Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways flights from landing on Tuesday.

The statement says the two passenger aircraft were diverted to Entebbe due to what it described as low visibility at Juba International Airport.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, resulting from heavy rainfall and leading to reduced visibility, air traffic operations experienced temporary disruption. This condition affects the safe handling of inbound flights and leads to diversion decisions in the interest of passenger safety.” stated the statement.

“This decision was made collaboratively between the airlines and SSCAA air traffic control personnel to ensure the continued safety of passengers and crews,” stated the statement.

The SSCAA pointed out that its activity reviewing operation response in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, and Uganda Airlines. It added that it is committed to enhancing resistance during weather-related disruptions.

“We wish to reassure the public of the following: First, all safety protocols were observed, and at no time were passengers or crew in danger. Second, Air traffic control (ATC) personnel responded with professionalism and coordinated all decisions in line with international aviation standards.”