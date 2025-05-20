21st May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Jamus FC Juba crowned champions of South Sudan Cup after 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu

Jamus FC Juba crowned champions of South Sudan Cup after 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba has retained the South Sudan Cup title after a dramatic 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu in a penalty shootout at Juba National Stadium.

The win marks Jamus’ second consecutive cup title and strengthens their record over Al-Merreikh, with five wins to Al-Merreikh’s one in previous encounters.

The match was a tactical battle, with Al-Merreikh adopting a 4-4-2 formation focused on counterattacks and long balls.

Despite their strategic approach, they struggled with quick transitions against Al Merreikh.

Jamus, playing with a 4-3-3 formation, attempted to lure Al-Merreikh out of their defensive shell by building from the back and utilizing quick plays through the midfield and right wing.

The first half ended goalless, and the second half followed the same pattern: tense, physical, and lacking clear-cut chances.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, the match was decided by penalties, where Jamus held their nerve to win 4–2.

The Organizing Committee has awarded Majak Making Jamus FC as the Best Goalkeeper of the South Sudan Cup, while Bawak Thomas Etta Jamus FC was selected as Best Player.

The best Coach was Jean Claude Loboko (Jamus FC), and Chan David Majak Al-Merreikh Bentiu was named the top scorer.

Meanwhile, Aweil United secured third place in the tournament.

This victory cements Jamus FC’s position as one of the country’s dominant football clubs.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries 3

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published May 14, 2025

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base 4

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published May 14, 2025

VP Lagu urges Kiir to speed up Upper Nile University’s relocation to Malakal 5

VP Lagu urges Kiir to speed up Upper Nile University’s relocation to Malakal

Published May 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published 4 hours ago

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published 5 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba crowned champions of South Sudan Cup after 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published 7 hours ago

‘SPLM-IO not a personal property,’ says Par in response to Machar loyalists

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.