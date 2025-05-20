Jamus FC Juba crowned champions of South Sudan Cup after 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu

Jamus FC Juba has retained the South Sudan Cup title after a dramatic 4–2 victory over Al-Merreikh Bentiu in a penalty shootout at Juba National Stadium.

The win marks Jamus’ second consecutive cup title and strengthens their record over Al-Merreikh, with five wins to Al-Merreikh’s one in previous encounters.

The match was a tactical battle, with Al-Merreikh adopting a 4-4-2 formation focused on counterattacks and long balls.

Despite their strategic approach, they struggled with quick transitions against Al Merreikh.

Jamus, playing with a 4-3-3 formation, attempted to lure Al-Merreikh out of their defensive shell by building from the back and utilizing quick plays through the midfield and right wing.

The first half ended goalless, and the second half followed the same pattern: tense, physical, and lacking clear-cut chances.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, the match was decided by penalties, where Jamus held their nerve to win 4–2.

The Organizing Committee has awarded Majak Making Jamus FC as the Best Goalkeeper of the South Sudan Cup, while Bawak Thomas Etta Jamus FC was selected as Best Player.

The best Coach was Jean Claude Loboko (Jamus FC), and Chan David Majak Al-Merreikh Bentiu was named the top scorer.

Meanwhile, Aweil United secured third place in the tournament.

This victory cements Jamus FC’s position as one of the country’s dominant football clubs.