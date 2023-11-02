2nd November 2023
Radio boss wants journalists granted unhindered access to information

Radio boss wants journalists granted unhindered access to information

Published: 1 hour ago

A billboard bearing a message titled: "Promote Freedom of Expression and Human Rights in South Sudan without censorship." erected by Association for Media Development in South Sudan on a road leading to the Malakia Police Station toward UAP Tower in Juba - credit | AMDISS | Juma

The Director of Catholic Radio Network is calling on the government to grant journalists unrestricted access to information as the country gears towards elections.

Mary Ajith said journalists play a critical role in informing and sensitizing the public about preparations for the elections.

She said government and stakeholders should also grant journalists access to all parts of the country, and that offices should cooperate with them when seeking information for public interest.

Ms. Ajith – who is also the Chairperson of Board of Directors of government’s Broadcasting Cooperation – appeals to the government and private sectors not to restrict information for public consumption.

She was speaking on the Dawn Show on Thursday on the eve of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

“It doesn’t matter how the preparations are going whether slow of faster, but the fact remains that the agreement [roadmap] has already spelt out that there will be elections by December 2024,” she said.

“So, as we prepare for that, it is the role of the journalists to educate the public.”

“This is the time that the journalists should be allowed to go to every corner of this country, collecting information, collecting opinions from the people on what South Sudanese think about the elections, what preparations are the South Sudanese making of before the elections.”

“If we want to end impunity on that area, we need access to information, and access to information would mean all the journalists should be allowed to access any area and any office that they want to go to.”

According to the 2012 access to information bill, every citizen has the right to freedom of information, including the right to access information and records held by public or private bodies.

This includes electronic records in the possession of any level of government in South Sudan or any organ or agency.

The South Sudan constitution also states that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice.

 

