8th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | News | World News   |   Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Author: AP | Published: 40 mins ago

 

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. It was not immediately known whether he will call himself King Charles III or some other name.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

The queen’s life was indelibly marked by the war. As Princess Elizabeth, she made her first public broadcast in 1940 when she was 14, sending a wartime message to children evacuated to the countryside or overseas.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 3

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors 4

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors

Published Monday, September 5, 2022

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road 5

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Published 40 mins ago

South Sudan 3rd least educated in the world, report

Published 4 hours ago

One killed in fresh attack on Panyikang civilians

Published 4 hours ago

Six officials including MP arrested in Malakal riots

Published 6 hours ago

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral

Published 6 hours ago

Makuei orders suspension of “low-quality” SSBC fence

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Read more...
Share