Presidential Envoy Adut to visit Western Equatoria State in first official trip outside Juba

Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir is set to visit Western Equatoria State for direct engagement with local communities, according to the state-run SSBC.

Adut announced the planned visit after meeting with the Governor of Western Equatoria State, James Altaib Berapai, according to footage shared by SSBC this Monday afternoon.

The visit will be her first official trip outside Juba since her appointment as presidential envoy on August 20.

Since taking office, Adut has held a series of introductory meetings with senior government officials, including vice presidents and top military leaders in the capital.

Speaking to SSBC, Governor Berapai said he had a productive meeting with the presidential envoy and confirmed that she accepted his invitation to visit Western Equatoria State, which has experienced ongoing insecurity.

“I took this opportunity to come and pass courtesy visit to Her Excellency where we exchanged important issues of good interest for the people of Western Equatoria State and she accepted and led that she will soon pay a visit to the people of Western Equator,” he said.

“The meeting was fruitful and we discussed a number of issues which were all positive in discussion. So, we thank her and we thank His Excellency the President of the Republic of South Sudan for her appointment to this important position and we hope for her success in her newly position,” he added.

The planned visit comes as Governor Berapai announced his intention to listen and work toward peaceful solutions with armed groups operating in the state.

He said it is time for peace to prevail in Western Equatoria so that communities can live in harmony.

