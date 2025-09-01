Nimule police take eight suspected gang members to court

The police inspector in Nimule Municipality, Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State, says eight suspected gang members arrested last week have appeared in court for trial this morning.

Major David Kasmiro says the suspects were arrested following a police crackdown after allegedly assaulting an immigration officer and harassing members of the public.

He says the suspects are being tried under case number 177 for disrupting public order in markets and other communal spaces.

“They were detained last week, and today we brought them to court for trial. The number of arrests remains the same, as our ongoing crackdown has not led to more captures. Some suspects have crossed into Uganda, while others are in hiding,” Major Kasmiro narrated to Eye Radio on Monday.

“So far, eight individuals are in court under case number 177 for causing disturbances in markets and other public places,” he added.

In another development, Major Kasmiro says one person was injured this morning after being assaulted by a suspected gang member in Checkpoint Residential Area, on the outskirts of Nimule.

He is urging residents of Nimule to take part in maintaining security, saying a safe environment is important for everyone.

“Parents, please advise and closely monitor your children, fulfilling your parental responsibilities. Churches and community leaders should also play a vital role by promoting moral discipline and guiding the youth through moral teachings. Let us work together to build a stronger, more peaceful Nimule,” he added.

