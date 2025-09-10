10th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   President Kiir returns to Juba after attending climate summit in Addis

President Kiir returns to Juba after attending climate summit in Addis

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir greets Senior Presidential Advisor Gen. Kuol Manyang at Juba International Airport upon his return from a three-day visit to Ethiopia. Credit: Office of the President (OPP)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba after a visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the second Africa Climate Summit and the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The President traveled to Addis Ababa on Monday for the summit.

On Tuesday, September 9, he joined fellow African and Caribbean leaders at the official inauguration of the GERD in Guba, located within Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region.

The dam, a source of great national pride for Ethiopia, was officially inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who hailed it as a symbol of the country’s endurance.

During the inauguration, President Kiir announced plans to sign an agreement with the government of Ethiopia to import power from the newly inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Dignitaries from across the continent and the Caribbean attended the ceremony to share in the historic moment.

Among those present were Djibouti President Omar Gele, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohammed, Kenyan President William Ruto, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley, and Eswatini Prime Minister Miso Dlamini.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 1

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 2

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 3

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Kiir announces South Sudan to import power from Ethiopian Dam 4

Kiir announces South Sudan to import power from Ethiopian Dam

Published September 9, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayardit Academy launches first space science training program

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published 7 hours ago

Floods displace 200,000 households in Unity State

Published 7 hours ago

President Kiir returns to Juba after attending climate summit in Addis

Published 7 hours ago

UNOPS, Water Ministry sign nearly $10M flood protection deal

Published 11 hours ago

Transport Minister warns of climate change impact on South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.