President Kiir returns to Juba after attending climate summit in Addis

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba after a visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the second Africa Climate Summit and the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The President traveled to Addis Ababa on Monday for the summit.

On Tuesday, September 9, he joined fellow African and Caribbean leaders at the official inauguration of the GERD in Guba, located within Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region.

The dam, a source of great national pride for Ethiopia, was officially inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who hailed it as a symbol of the country’s endurance.

During the inauguration, President Kiir announced plans to sign an agreement with the government of Ethiopia to import power from the newly inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Dignitaries from across the continent and the Caribbean attended the ceremony to share in the historic moment.

Among those present were Djibouti President Omar Gele, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohammed, Kenyan President William Ruto, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley, and Eswatini Prime Minister Miso Dlamini.

