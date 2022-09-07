7th September 2022
Police probe Hai Referendum couple's mystery murder

Police probe Hai Referendum couple’s mystery murder

Author: El-Shiekh Chol | Published: 1 hour ago

Unnamed SSPDF officer and a 20-year-old woman were found dead inside a car at Hai Referendum on Monday morning. | Photo: Courtesy.

Juba police said they are waiting for postmortem results to ascertain the murder of a soldier and a young woman, whose corpses were discovered inside a car at Hai Referendum on Monday morning.

Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justine identified the deceased as an SSPDF officer from the Tiger Division and a 20-year-lady.

Their bodies were found inside a Toyota primo car bearing plate number SSD771 DB.

“That was on the 5th at Hai Referendum residential area, a captain in SSPDF, tiger division and a lady. They were found dead in a Primeo car, it was that morning,” he told Eye Radio.

According to the official, police forensic team dispatched to the scene indicated the corpses had no injuries.

The cause of their deaths is unknown, but Justin said an autopsy will determine the case.

“Of course, the bodies were taken to the hospital, we are still investigating because the medical results will help us determine what was the cause of the death. No injuries on the bodies, sign of poisoning or what, nobody knows yet.”

