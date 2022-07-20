20th July 2022
Police probe gruesome murder of couple in Bor town

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Map of Bor town, Jonglei State. | Courtesy.

The Police in Jonglei State are investigating the murder of a man and his wife by unknown gunmen in Bor town on Tuesday night.

The state Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said armed assailants stormed the compound of a humanitarian organization and fatally shot at the couple in Pakawu Residential Area.

As a result, Bengo Adriano, 30, got shot in the head and died on the spot.

His wife Mary also passed away due to gunshot wounds, Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday, at 7:30 we received a report that there were unknown criminals came and attacked house of some boys in Pakwau residential area. These unknown gunmen shot three people in their house in Bor here, ” said General Costa.

The survivor of the attack, Isaac Malish, is reportedly in coma, and fighting for his life at the UNMISS facility in Bor town.

“The other one got injured and was rushed to the hospital. He still alive after they made operation for him at UNMISS facility,” said Costa.

The deceased worked as a charcoal business dealer, while his wife was a tea seller.

Mr. Isaac, the survivor has also been identified as a trader.

The motive behind their attack is unclear, but General Costa said police are investigating the incident.

 

 

