27th November 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police arrest ex-JTH doctor accused of raping patients

Police arrest ex-JTH doctor accused of raping patients

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Saturday, November 26, 2022

A section of Juba Teaching Hospital. Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The police have arrested a former doctor at Juba Teaching Hospital following allegations that he sexually exploited and raped nine survivors.

The suspect, whose name is Dr. Taban allegedly committed the rape and sexual assault crimes from 2015 – until when he was dismissed.

The police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that the suspect is in the Juba North Division police station for further investigation.

“Actually, the doctor from Juba Teaching Hospital was arrested and taken to the police station North division. He is accused of sexual abuse and he is under investigation,” General Justin told Eye Radio.

The incident was first revealed by Daniel Machur, the Executive Director of the advocacy organization – Community Need Aid.

Machur alleged that Dr. Taban, a former Country Director of Real Medicine Foundation, sexually abused patients since 2015 at his office at the Juba Hospital.

He alleged that Martin recorded the act showing nine survivors of sexual exploitation.

Dr. Daniel Machur spoke during a press conference on November 25.

“He used to bring girls and women to his office which was located in a juba teaching hospital  he record the videos by himself which show 9 victims,” said the activist.

Meanwhile, Aya Benjamin Warile, the Minister of Gender &Social Welfare condemned the incident.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16 Days Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Minister Aya called on women and girls to report any kind of exploitation to the competent authorities.

“It is very unfortunate that we got a report of serious sexually abused by a paramount member of the society,” said Aya.

“We as the ministry condemn such an act as we know this happened a long time ago, but it is never too late and we encourage people a to report so can take our responsibility.”

“We also called on GBV activism to take their responsibility as the theme of the year instated we take the responsibility and protect the girls and women in South Sudan.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers 1

Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers

Published Thursday, November 24, 2022

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush 2

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’ 4

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’

Published Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected 5

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected

Published Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published 11 hours ago

Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in World Cup

Published 11 hours ago

Abyei man to languish in jail for 7 years after defiling minor

Published 12 hours ago

Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

Published 13 hours ago

World’s longest-serving president wins re-election

Published 16 hours ago

Awut warns against selling school land to foreign charity

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th November 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.