Parliament to seek clarification on alleged Israeli talks despite ministry’s denial

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that parliament will seek an explanation from the Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding alleged talks with Israel—a report the ministry has denied.
Speaking exclusively to Eye Radio on Wednesday, August 13, Joseph Malwal Dong said the committee will summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Monday Semaya, to get a full explanation on the matter.
“We will call him [Foreign Affairs Minister] here, and I believe we will ask him all the necessary questions to explain all these allegations, whether they are true or not,” Malwal said.
The committee chairman stated that parliament was “kept in darkness” by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which has already denied the reports.
“We are not aware of anything. If there is anything, we are only hearing from the media, the social media or from another foreign media,” Malwal stated.
He added that the silence from the government is a recurring issue. “The ministers here do not address the parliament with these issues of this nature. And so, the parliament is always behind.”
Malwal said he and his colleagues are particularly concerned because some “responsible people from the American side and also from our embassies seem to be saying something about that.”
He noted that Minister Semaya had visited Israel about two weeks ago, but it remains unclear if the alleged relocation plan is linked to that trip.
The Chairperson also said the committee is demanding answers on a second matter: the deportation of foreigners from other countries.
According to Malwal, there have been past discussions between Israel and Egypt about finding alternative residences for Palestinians, with Sudan being considered a possible destination.