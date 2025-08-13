Juba refutes involvement in talks with Israel on resettling Palestinians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has firmly refuted claims that the Government of South Sudan is engaged in discussions with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza to South Sudan.

On Wednesday, civil society activist Edmund Yakani raised concerns over alleged negotiations between Israel and South Sudan on the possible relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, citing a report by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the AP, six individuals familiar with the matter confirmed that such talks are taking place, although the extent and progress of these discussions remain unclear.

If implemented, the plan would involve relocating people from a war-torn region to a country still recovering from its own prolonged conflict. The proposal has already raised alarm among human rights organizations.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), was quoted by AP as saying, “Communities would need to know who is coming and for how long.”

“South Sudan should not become a dumping ground for people, and it should not accept taking people as negotiating chips to improve relations,” he added.

In response to the reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday, stating: “These claims are baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan.”

The Ministry further urged media outlets to “exercise due diligence and verify information through official channels before publication.”

However, bureaucracy from the ministry has made it difficult of media to seek timely response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly supported what he refers to as the “voluntary migration” of Gaza’s population — a concept previously advocated by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Similar proposals have reportedly been discussed with other African nations.

“I think that the right thing to do, even according to the laws of war as I know them, is to allow the population to leave, and then you go in with all your might against the enemy who remains there,” Netanyahu said Tuesday in an interview with i24, an Israeli TV station. He did not make reference to South Sudan.

However, Palestinians, human rights organizations, and many governments around the world have rejected such plans, arguing they amount to forced displacement and violate international law.

Yakani also warned that the proposal could inflame tensions, citing “historical issues with Muslims and Arabs” in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter