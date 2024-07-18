Pakam leader urges peaceful coexistence among Bahr el Ghazal communities

The Chairman of the Pakam Community in Lakes’ Rumbek North County has called on communities in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal to embrace peaceful co-existence to enable development and service delivery in the region.

Daniel Deng Monydit made the remarks during the ongoing consultation meeting by the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Peace Committee Kiir has mandated to promote peace in the region.

The purpose of the consultative meeting is to brief the communities on the mandate of the committee appointed by President Kiir.

It is aimed at soliciting support for peace, reconciliation, and healing among the communities of the Greater Bhar El Ghazal region.

The committee has so far managed to meet with seven communities including the Fertit, Lou, Dinka Marial Wau, Apouk, Aguok, Kuach, and Pakam.

Mr. Deng stressed the need for harmony and solidarity in fostering national development and providing essential services to the citizens.

“These are very small things. One starts with the sharing of national resources like water, grassing areas, and others,” he said.

“During the dry season, others migrate to other areas, and during the heavy rainy season, some are forced to go spend the rainy season with others. So here developed some small problems, which need to be resolved either through traditional courts or through conferences.”

The community leader underscored the destructive impact of internal conflicts and violence, which he said do not only harm individuals, but also hinder the progress and prosperity of the entire country.

He emphasized the significance of prioritizing understanding, and respect for one another as fundamental pillars of building a better future for all communities.

“I am appealing to our people to be in harmony so that we can keep our Country a chance to be able to develop and to services to its people, this can not happen if people are killing themselves.”

According to him, internal conflict not only disrupt the lives of individuals but also impede progress and the provision of essential services to the people.

