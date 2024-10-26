26th October 2024
Over 1.3 million displaced by flood in S. Sudan-OCHA

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Civilians displaced by flooding in Fangak County in Jonglei State. (Photo: Courtesy).

More than 1.3 million people are impacted by floods in 42 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs .

Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states comprise about half of the affected population.

According to OCHA’s floods snapshot, as of 25th October 2024, About 327,000 individuals are displaced in 18 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area.

It adds that joint government and interagency assessments last week found an additional two hundred and thirty thousand people in Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile states are to be affected.

“More than 1.3 million people are impacted by floods in 42 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, with Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states comprising about half of the affected population.

“About 327,000 individuals are displaced in 18 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area,” said OCHA.

OCHA further noted that heavy rainfall and flooding have rendered 15 major supply routes impassable, significantly restricting access to affected areas.

