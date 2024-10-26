Israel hits Iran with retaliatory air strikes

Israel has launched air strikes on Iran, with blasts heard in the capital Tehran

Israel’s military says the strikes were on Iranian military targets and all its planes have returned safely.

Military bases in the west and south west of the Iranian capital were targeted, according to an Iranian news agency close to the country’s Revolutionary Guards – Iranian state media says two soldiers were killed

The Israel Defense Forces say the strikes are in response to “months of continuous attacks” from Iran and after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit Israel on 1 October.

The US was briefed on the strikes beforehand, but did not have any involvement in the operation, according to the Pentagon.

The question now is whether Iran will respond, says the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen.