26th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Israel hits Iran with retaliatory air strikes

Israel hits Iran with retaliatory air strikes

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

Israel has launched air strikes on Iran, with blasts heard in the capital Tehran

Israel’s military says the strikes were on Iranian military targets and all its planes have returned safely.

Military bases in the west and south west of the Iranian capital were targeted, according to an Iranian news agency close to the country’s Revolutionary Guards – Iranian state media says two soldiers were killed

The Israel Defense Forces say the strikes are in response to “months of continuous attacks” from Iran and after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit Israel on 1 October.

The US was briefed on the strikes beforehand, but did not have any involvement in the operation, according to the Pentagon.

The question now is whether Iran will respond, says the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen.

Popular Stories
SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 1

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 2

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 3

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration 4

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration

Published October 22, 2024

Sudan’s RSF allegedly downs own supply plane by mistake 5

Sudan’s RSF allegedly downs own supply plane by mistake

Published October 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves $2 million for innovation in education sector

Published 3 hours ago

The U.S. Embassy calls for action against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

Published 3 hours ago

Israel hits Iran with retaliatory air strikes

Published 5 hours ago

Over 1.3 million displaced by flood in S. Sudan-OCHA

Published 5 hours ago

Eritrea withdraws from the CHAN 2024 Qualifiers

Published 5 hours ago

New Chief Administrator in Kiir’s office was NilePet Finance boss

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.