OPINION: The absence of delegation in Nairobi: Are the war beneficiaries intent on maintaining the status quo?

On November 11, 2024, the global attention was focused on Nairobi in anticipation of the resumption of peace talks between the government and opposition, but the South Sudanese government delegation was notably absent from the scheduled sessions.

Despite the clear agreement between President Salva Kiir and Kenyan President William Ruto for the government delegation’s return to Nairobi, its absence raises many questions about the true motives behind this delay and the ongoing insistence on continuing the war—a situation that ultimately benefits certain individuals who are eager to maintain the status quo.

The absence of the delegation is not merely a political issue; it highlights a harsh reality related to specific individuals who benefit from the ongoing conflict in South Sudan. There is a small group of people in power who are profiting immensely from the continuation of the war.

These individuals have fed off the suffering of the South Sudanese people, continuing to exploit the humanitarian crisis for their personal gain. Through the war, their coffers remain full, and their positions of power remain secure.

These war beneficiaries are not unknown figures; they are well-known to the South Sudanese public. Citizens of South Sudan know exactly who these people are, individuals who have no qualms about sacrificing the future of the country for their own interests.

Through the ongoing conflict, these individuals are able to exploit natural resources, broker dubious deals, and solidify their positions within the system, all while the people suffer the devastating consequences of poverty and destruction.

As peace efforts move closer to yielding tangible results, and as the country nears the prospect of ending the cycle of war, the beneficiaries of the conflict grow increasingly fearful. They know all too well that peace ultimately leads to elections, and elections mean a change in power.

These individuals do not want free and fair elections because they know it will expose their grip on power and could lead to their loss of influence. Simply put, they do not want peace because it signals the end of the era during which they have enjoyed unchecked power, and they will lose the opportunities that come with maintaining the current situation.

The ongoing war in South Sudan has long ceased to be merely a political or military struggle between Salva Kiir and opposition groups; it has become a game of personal interests played at the expense of the people. The longer the war drags on, the greater the profits for those who exploit the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

The war grants them access to foreign funding, as well as control over the wealth of the regions most affected by the conflict. Meanwhile, the citizens suffer from rampant inflation, shortages of essential goods, and the destruction of infrastructure, yet no one seems interested in finding real solutions to this crisis.

Thus, the absence of the government delegation from the Nairobi talks today is not just a diplomatic failure; it is a clear signal that peace is not in the interests of those who control the state. Every step toward peace means the end of the privileges these individuals currently enjoy, which is why they are determined to maintain the status quo.

What makes the situation even more tragic is that the South Sudanese people are well aware of the individuals who benefit from the war. A specific group of people has come to symbolize the exploitation of the conflict, and they are known to all in Juba and throughout South Sudan’s cities.

These individuals, who manipulate the crisis behind the scenes, do not hide their corruption or their exploitation of the citizens. Instead, they rely on a network of political and military connections that strengthen their ability to maintain control over the situation.

While victims continue to fall across the country, these figures persist in playing the war game for their own gain, reflecting a bleak reality for South Sudan’s political landscape.

The absence of the government delegation in Nairobi today is more than just a delay in negotiations; it signals that the peace process in South Sudan may be trapped by those who reject peace because it would cost them their personal profits. These individuals, who have exploited the war for personal gain, will stop at nothing to maintain their influence.

But the truth is clear: the South Sudanese people will not remain silent in the face of these actions. It is time for everyone to take a firm stand against these beneficiaries who continue to profit from the blood of the people. The people must be ready to confront this situation and demand a better life, free from the ravages of war and the endless cycle of the transitional period.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. If you would like to submit an opinion piece or analysis, please email us at eyeradio@eyeradio.org.

Mahmoud Akot Akok is a France-based South Sudanese pro-democracy activist and former spokesperson of the National Democratic Movement (NDM). He can be reached on mahmoudakot@gmail.com or +33602804330

