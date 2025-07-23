23rd July 2025
Olympic committee plans to revive inter-school competitions

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudanese delegation participating in the first edition of the African School Games in Algeria - courtesy ptoto

The Secretary General of the South Sudan National Olympic Committee says plans are underway to raise funds and revive inter-school competitions across the country before the end of the year.

Speaking to members of the South Sudanese delegation participating in the first edition of the African School Games in Algeria, Tong Chor Malek Deran called for a joint effort by national and international partners.

Deran specifically mentioned organizations such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the UN Mission in South Sudan, the Korean Mission as well as the South Sudan government, and the Olympic Committee to make the initiative a success.

“Olympic Committee with the Minister of Education, with Minister of Youth and Sports, and the governors of the states this year or earlier this year we are trying to introduce again inter-school competitions.

“We want to raise funds from JICA, from UNMIS, from Korean Missions, from the government of South Sudan, from Olympic Committee to put our hands together this year we want to have inter-school,” he said.

The announcement comes as South Sudan prepares to compete in athletics, boxing, and basketball at the African School Games, taking place in Algiers, Algeria, from July 26 to August 5, 2025.

The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 young athletes and coaches from 51 African countries, according to the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

Meanwhile, Martin Tako Moyi, Deputy Minister for General Education and Instruction, encouraged the young athletes to compete with honour and pride.

“You are going to represent South Sudan in this sporting event. I want you to focus on the competitions and honor South Sudan. I ask the Sports Activity Department in the Ministry to develop a program and include this program in the Ministry’s budget to be presented to the Council of Ministers and Parliament in order to revive sports activities for students,” he said.

 The revival of inter-school competitions is seen as a significant step toward nurturing young talent and promoting unity through sports.

