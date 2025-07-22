22nd July 2025
Govt. inaugurates first revenue training institute to boost tax reforms

Author: Madrama James | Published: 5 minutes ago

Officials pose for photo in front of the newly inaugurated on Tuesday, July 20, 2025 - Photo credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The government has officially launched the South Sudan Institute for Revenue Administration, or CIRA, to help improve tax and customs systems in the country.

The institute, located west of Juba along Yei Road, is equipped with modern facilities, including training halls, electronic learning tools, a computer center, and accommodation for students and lecturers.

CIRA is expected to serve as a national and regional hub for training professionals in revenue administration.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Marial Dongrin, said the institute is a key step in the government’s plan to professionalize the revenue system.

“South Sudan Institute for Revenue Administration is more than a physical institution we are seeing today. It represents our resolve to professionalize and modernize our revenue system,” he said.

“Through this institute we will have competent and ethical tax and custom professionals who will manage public resources transparently”, he added.

Dr. Dongrin said while many African economies rely on tax revenue, South Sudan still depends largely on oil income, which he described as a risk to economic stability.

He pointed to the country’s recent financial struggles caused by disruptions in oil production and export.

“In training our officers, they will have not only the technical competence, but they will also have the leadership and managerial capabilities to manage our tax administration,” he said.

The minister added that CIRA graduates will be trained not just in technical knowledge, but also in leadership to support reforms in the country’s public finance system.

The institute is part of a wider reform plan to improve public financial management. This includes increasing revenue collection, fighting tax evasion, and stopping financial leakages to help South Sudan reduce its dependence on oil and move toward fiscal independence.

Govt. inaugurates first revenue training institute to boost tax reforms

