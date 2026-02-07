No more drinking or sale of alcohol in Abyei after authorities order ban

Authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area have banned the sale and consumption of alcohol and drugs, citing rising social problems in the community.

The decision was taken by the Abyei Municipality and will be forwarded to the Abyei Area Council of Ministers for approval, according to the Minister of Information, Youhana Akol.

Akol said the ban applies to both locally produced and imported alcohol and carries fines of up to five million South Sudanese pounds for violators.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, Akol said the move follows increasing cases of social problems and suicides in the area.

He explained that the municipality first imposed a 72-hour ban on alcohol consumption, which was later extended, alongside a general inspection campaign to curb the spread of drugs.

“The Abyei Municipality issued order to mitigate or reduce the spread of drugs and Alcohol. Firstly, a 72-hour ban on the consumption of all types of alcohol was imposed, which was subsequently renewed. A general inspection was immediately launched. Regarding alcohol, the administration is working to prevent its sale, and any locations where alcohol is found are to be outside the municipality limits,” he said.

Meanwhile, security authorities in Abyei have arrested four youths suspected of drug dealing.

According to Akol, community police last week arrested three young men found in possession of bags containing women’s slippers and small handbags filled with large quantities of narcotic pills.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Western Bahr el Ghazal cuts school fees 10% to boost enrolment Previous Post