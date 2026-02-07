Pibor to survey 100 sq km for orderly planning and development

The Council of Ministers of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area has approved a proposal to survey 100 square kilometres of land in Pibor town.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Administrator, Gola Boyoi Gola, where several policy issues were discussed.

The Minister of Physical Infrastructure presented a memorandum highlighting the need for the land survey to support orderly development and future planning in the area.

After deliberations, the council unanimously endorsed the proposal.

“The minister tabled the memorandum, and the council of ministers deliberated on it during the meeting. It was finally approved for a land survey to be carried out here in Pibor. We spent about five hours in the meeting before it was approved.

“A committee was formed, led by the Minister of Physical Infrastructure, along with administrative-level committees. They will now work together with technicians to inform the people whose lands are affected,” he explained.

The government of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area says it remains committed to implementing the approved survey as part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and promote development for the benefit of residents.

