Western Bahr el Ghazal cuts school fees 10% to boost enrolment

The Government of Western Bahr el Ghazal State has ordered all schools to reduce school fees by 10 percent to encourage more children to enroll this year.

The directive follows an earlier call by Governor Sherif Daniel Sherif, who urged private schools to lower fees to ease the financial burden on parents amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The order, dated February 5, was signed by Juma Suleiman Ramadan, the Director General at the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

It also directs private and public schools to allow parents to pay school fees in three instalments.

Under the arrangement, parents will pay 50 percent in the first instalment, while the second and third instalments will be paid at 25 percent each.

The ministry warned that any public or private school that fails to comply with the directive will face tougher action.

In the earlier directive by the governor, all school fees are required to be paid in the local currency, the South Sudan Pound.

