7th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Governance | National News | News | Western Bahr el Ghazal State   |   Western Bahr el Ghazal cuts school fees 10% to boost enrolment

Western Bahr el Ghazal cuts school fees 10% to boost enrolment

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

Children sit for exams at Juba Commercial Secondary School. Dec 2, 2024. (Photo: Sebit Patrick/Eye Radio).

The Government of Western Bahr el Ghazal State has ordered all schools to reduce school fees by 10 percent to encourage more children to enroll this year.

The directive follows an earlier call by Governor Sherif Daniel Sherif, who urged private schools to lower fees to ease the financial burden on parents amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The order, dated February 5, was signed by Juma Suleiman Ramadan, the Director General at the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

It also directs private and public schools to allow parents to pay school fees in three instalments.

Under the arrangement, parents will pay 50 percent in the first instalment, while the second and third instalments will be paid at 25 percent each.

The ministry warned that any public or private school that fails to comply with the directive will face tougher action.

In the earlier directive by the governor, all school fees are required to be paid in the local currency, the South Sudan Pound.

Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased 2

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased

Published February 2, 2026

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares 3

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares

Published February 5, 2026

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks 4

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Published February 4, 2026

South Sudan to build dry port in Naivasha after securing land 5

South Sudan to build dry port in Naivasha after securing land

Published February 5, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

STEMpower South Sudan graduates 29 innovators in digital skills and robotics

Published 2 hours ago

Pibor to survey 100 sq km for orderly planning and development

Published 2 hours ago

No more drinking or sale of alcohol in Abyei after authorities order ban

Published 3 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal cuts school fees 10% to boost enrolment

Published 3 hours ago

Upper Nile State condemns looting of WFP boats, vows to prosecute perpetrators

Published 3 hours ago

Peter Biar, one other sentenced for conspiring to illegally export weapons to South Sudan

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.