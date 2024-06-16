South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

The South Sudan Islamic Council in collaboration with a Turkish charity organization provided a donation of 2,000 bulls to Muslims in Malakal, Wau and Juba to help “those with nothing” including refugees to celebrate Eid al-Adha.



Thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered in the Zahra playground in Juba on Sunday for Eid al-Adha prayers and slaughtered animals to mark the sacrifice of Abraham and his face to God.

The worshippers in Juba include South Sudanese and foreigners from Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Kenya, and Egypt.

The Secretary-General of South Sudan’s Islamic Council, Abdalla Baraj, said the humanitarian assistance was provided to help those fleeing the war in Sudan celebrate the holidays.

“Praise be to God, a Turkish charitable organization provided us with assistance for sacrificing animals, numbering 2,000 bulls, to be distributed among the returnees and refugees from the war in Sudan,” Baraj said.

“This is one of the humanitarian aid initiatives provided during Eid. As you know, we are now hosting a large number of returnees and refugees due to the war in Sudan, and they have nothing.”

“The Turkish Religious Endowment Organization established the provision of two thousand bulls to be distributed in Wau, Malakal, and Juba.”

“Today, we slaughtered and distributed the meat of ten bulls to needy families in Juba, accompanied by the Turkish ambassador.”

During the Eid al-Adha Sermon at Juba’s Zahra Playground, Abdallah Baraj called on Muslims to give with all their hearts as Abraham showed when he was ready to sacrifice his only son.

“This holiday is called the Feast of Redemption, and it reminds believers to offer their most precious things to God, as Abraham did,” he said.

“Therefore, brothers, and also our message to our leaders in the country is to help our brothers in Sudan, and our message today is for reconciliation, forgiveness, and peace in our country and all parts of the world, and to forgive each other.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most widely observed holidays in Islam and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Most countries marked Eid al-Adha on Sunday, others, like Indonesia, will celebrate it Monday.

According to Islamic customs, worshipers usually slaughter a sheep or goat to share the meat with their family and neighbors.

There are 610,000 Muslims in South Sudan, comprising 6.2 percent of the country’s population, according to Pew Research Center report on Religion and Public Life estimated that in 2020.

