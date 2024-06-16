What is in the Lologo gangs agreement

Sixteen youth gang groups in the Greater Lologo area of Juba begged for forgiveness for having caused disturbances and chaos, vowing end to violence and commitment to peace as they signed a peace agreement amongst themselves on Saturday.

Months after South Sudan’s Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol, ordered a nationwide crackdown on criminal gang groups, hundreds have been arrested and jailed, particularly in the capital Juba.

But the gangs blamed for criminal activities including violence, burglaries and other crimes are ever present, well organized and loyal to the cause of chaos, although unlike the sort in Haiti.

It is apparent that non-violence is an effective tool in taming them, as a group of national organizations and local communities launched peace and reconciliation efforts among the youth groups.

The join initiative is led Greater Lologo Peace and Sustainable Development Committee in collaboration with Mairo Community Development Organization, and supported by Whitaker Peace and Development initiative.

The four-page document baptized as Ethical Code of Honor for the 16 major gang groups of Lologo, was drafted by Wani Juma Suliman, Advocate and Legal Consultant, and signed by representatives of the different groups.

It was witnessed by the chiefs of Lologo I, Lologo II, Khor Wuliang, Rodolo, Kasirye and Kator South residential areas.

The document contains a brief introduction about Greater Lologo, what is expected from the gangs; summarized as obligation towards others, behavior and actions, personal commitment and articles within the South Sudan penal code of 2008.

On obligations towards others, the gang groups acknowledged and took into account respect for human dignity, underscoring that God created man in his own imagine.

They also agreed to provide an environment free of disturbances, chaos and not to deprive residents from moving on public roads and internal streets in the neighborhoods of greater Lologo.

The 16 gang groups also resolved to avoid creating disturbances during community events including school times in Lologo1, Lologo II, Khor Wuliang, Rodolo, Kasirye and Kator.

They also committed themselves to desist from looting, theft, banditry and threat and adhere to the country’s constitution and rule of law.

“We acknowledge that we are signatories to the Code of Honour. In the event of committing a crime, the individual or group exposes themselves to legal punishment under the law,” part of the document said, as read out by Emmanuel Nasona, the Chief of Khor Wuliang in Juba.

“We are all committed to working and cooperating to make the greater Lologo region free of any problems and an environment suitable for peaceful coexistence between communities.”

“It is not appropriate to damage and harms the neighboring environment, including individual, public, and private property, whether the damage is material or moral.”

The 16 gang groups further reiterate their commitment to refrain from riot and express full respect for members of each group, respect authorities and abide by the law.

The groups that signed the document include the Black West 666, Freedom gangs, Rebel Boys, Never broke Boys, Black Stones Boys, Black street Boys, Wrong boys and Soldier Boys.

Others are the California Gangs, Three Stones, Hustle Gangs, Young West, Young Money, Three Six Mafia, New Boys Gangs, 74 Gangs (also known as the Outlaws), and 62 Gangs which is a branch of Wrong boys.

The coalition of gangsters agreed to implement the Code of Honour they signed – declaring that any person who intentional commit murder shall be published under article 206 of the South Sudan Penal code of 2008.

They also agreed to refrain from voluntarily causing harm or hurt each other without provocation saying those who violates shall be punished in accordance with article 232 of the penal code.

The agreement they signed states that any member of the gang groups found guilty of theft shall be punished in accordance with article 293, robbery and article 305 of the penal code respectively.

Others include the continues act committed by several persons of common intension shall be delt with under article 48 and public nuisance article 177 among others.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio after signing the document appealed to the government and development partners to enroll them to vocational training programs.

Others said they need continues engagement in peace programs such as sports for peace to prevent them from returning to the group again.

“We are part of the gang groups and we have committed criminal activities but we want to appeal for forgiveness because currently want to refrain from violence and live in peace,” said one of the members, who preferred to have his name concealed.

“Since we have embraced peace and to live together, our appeal is that let the government support us for the sake of our future and for us to be successful people in the future.”

“I did not know that we shall one day meet with these groups, but we thank God for this agreement that ended peacefully,” said another.

“We will tell everyone in the neighborhood that we have stopped committing acts of violence. As for those who lost their lives due to crimes, we apologize to them from here. We will only think about the future.”

“We have gathered today as brothers, and this is what we are looking for. We appeal to you to assist us by offering some sporting activities, as well as opportunities to learn to drive and further our education.”

“These are considered better opportunities for us. The reason for disagreements and violence among young people is unemployment and the lack of activities to occupy us.”

Meanwhile, Bush Buse, the Programme Coordinator for Whitaker Peace and Development, which facilitated the initiative, encouraged the gang groups to rename their groups with brand that portray peace.

“People have heard that there is a group called Wrong Boys and even the elderly people there is wrong boys,” Mr. Bush said.

“What I want to hear is that Wrong Boys are not longer wrong boys they are now good boys, so that is the name I can help you change. Let these names be changed.”