Cleric urges Nairobi peace parties to demonstrate political will

A religious leader is calling on parties to the Nairobi peace talks to demonstrate leadership and political will by reaching a lasting solution for peace in South Sudan.

Dr. Paul Yugusuk, the Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, said religious groups are behind the quest and search for lasting peace in the country.

He said it is a high time for the leaders to unite and restore lasting peace in the country, adding that politicians should reason together, other than putting forward diverging views.

In an interview with Eye Radio in Nairobi, Yugusuk called on the delegates to the Tumaini Initiative to negotiate in good faith and put the country first.

“This is a high time for all the leaders from the government, opposition, all of us, it is a high time for us to indeed unite and to bring about peace, he said.

“This is just like a last chance to come together as one people. I think we have identified our challenges and I see there is no need for us to continue conflicting but to reason together, to unite and to foster peace in South Sudan.”

“So it is our collective responsibility as leaders, let us show our leadership through unity and peace for South Sudan.”

The Kenyan chief mediator is currently in consultation with the parties, which include the transitional government delegation, South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance, other opposition groups, civil society and stakeholders.

Source close to the negotiations told Eye Radio on Sunday that talks are positively progressing, as the parties have agreed on 9 protocols, which are likely to be signed next week.

There is also a suggestion to invite the parties to Juba under the escort of President William Ruto for a joint meeting as part of trust and confidence building, after which they will return to Nairobi to finalize the deal.

A women representative to the Tumaini Initiative echoed the bishop’s remarks – encouraging the peace parties to make good use of the process and find common ground to pave way for peace in the country.

Nagomoro Bridget, a representative of the Women Bloc in South Sudan, said South Sudanese women in the country and the refugees camps are depending on the leaders to deliver the peace they yearn for.

“I’m standing for all women and as I’m here, you the majority women in the country, in refugee camps, in IDP camps, in all your suffering, I believe you are on your knees joining us in your hearts praying for peace, which all of us are yearning for,” she said.

“That peace must prevail. That must be a permanent peace for our children and grandchildren at least to enjoy if we have missed it. Let the grandchildren enjoy the peace of that country known as South Sudan.”