Upper Nile governor forms high-profile committee to probe deadly violence

Upper Nile governor has formed an 8-member committee to investigate the violence that rocked several parts of the state, and ordered the arrest of army commanders in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for “unlawful and unjustified killings.”

The committee is mandated to probe the deaths which reportedly occurred in Bouth village, Malakal town, the POC road, as well as the killing of three Falata nomads at the West Bank of the Nile in Lul Payam.

The high-profile team is led by Deputy Governor Deng Joh Angok, deputized by State Advisor for Peace and Security, Jokino Fideli Nyikayo, and include State Minister of Peace Building, James Manyluak Majok.

Other members are Malakal Mayor Chuol Lual Weng, Head of Legal Administration Molana Nyanagon Arop, SSPDF Division Two Commander, the state Police Commissioner, and the state Director of National Security Service.

The gubernatorial order gives the committee a deadline of 14 days to complete their probe and submit their final findings, according to the governor’s office.

“The committee is empowered to arrest the Commanders of the two Forces in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for the “unlawful and unjustified killings” and to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to book,” the statement said.

“The tragic loss of lives in Upper Nile State has disturbed public order in the state, and the establishment of this high-level committee signals the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth and delivering justice.”

Governor Odhok’s office said the state population await the outcome of the investigation with the hope that it will provide answers and prevent such senseless violence from occurring again.

The state has been plagued on several occasions, by deadly factional and subnational violence characterized by impunity.

In late 2022, a UN report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups in the state.

The UN investigation found fighting between armed groups that split from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition led to at least 884 civilian casualties, of which 594 were killed, 290 injured, 258 abducted.

It was also reported that 75 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, and the conflict caused a humanitarian crisis that displaced more than 62,000 civilians and led to significant destruction of civilian property.

