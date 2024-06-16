16th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Upper Nile governor forms high-profile committee to probe deadly violence

Upper Nile governor forms high-profile committee to probe deadly violence

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Upper Nile governor, James Odhok. (Photo/Press Unit).

Upper Nile governor has formed an 8-member committee to investigate the violence that rocked several parts of the state, and ordered the arrest of army commanders in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for “unlawful and unjustified killings.”

The committee is mandated to probe the deaths which reportedly occurred in Bouth village, Malakal town, the POC road, as well as the killing of three Falata nomads at the West Bank of the Nile in Lul Payam.

The high-profile team is led by Deputy Governor Deng Joh Angok, deputized by State Advisor for Peace and Security, Jokino Fideli Nyikayo, and include State Minister of Peace Building, James Manyluak Majok.

Other members are Malakal Mayor Chuol Lual Weng, Head of Legal Administration Molana Nyanagon Arop, SSPDF Division Two Commander, the state Police Commissioner, and the state Director of National Security Service.

The gubernatorial order gives the committee a deadline of 14 days to complete their probe and submit their final findings, according to the governor’s office.

“The committee is empowered to arrest the Commanders of the two Forces in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for the “unlawful and unjustified killings” and to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to book,” the statement said.

“The tragic loss of lives in Upper Nile State has disturbed public order in the state, and the establishment of this high-level committee signals the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth and delivering justice.”

Governor Odhok’s office said the state population await the outcome of the investigation with the hope that it will provide answers and prevent such senseless violence from occurring again.

The state has been plagued on several occasions, by deadly factional and subnational violence characterized by impunity.

In late 2022, a UN report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups in the state.

The UN investigation found fighting between armed groups that split from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition led to at least 884 civilian casualties, of which 594 were killed, 290 injured, 258 abducted.

It was also reported that 75 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, and the conflict caused a humanitarian crisis that displaced more than 62,000 civilians and led to significant destruction of civilian property.

Popular Stories
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’ 1

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds 2

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 3

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby 4

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show 5

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cleric urges Nairobi peace parties to demonstrate political will

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published 3 hours ago

What is in the Lologo gangs agreement

Published 3 hours ago

Beneficiaries of life-saving heart surgery thank Israeli charity, envoy

Published 4 hours ago

Upper Nile governor forms high-profile committee to probe deadly violence

Published 5 hours ago

CES education minister accused of selling several public schools to investors

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!