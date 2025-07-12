National legislature to reopen on 16th July after prolonged recess

The Transitional National Legislature is scheduled to officially reopen next week on Wednesday, 16th July, following a lengthy recess, according to spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin, who announced during a broadcast on the state-run SSBC, TV on Friday.

Mori called on members of both the National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States to report to Parliament by 9:00 AM, with sittings expected to commence promptly at 10:00 AM.

“The long-awaited opening of the National Legislature—that is to say, the National Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of State—is now scheduled to open the coming Wednesday, 16th July, 2025,” said Mori.

“Honorable Members should report to Parliament at 9 o’clock, as sittings will begin exactly at 10 o’clock. The National Legislature will resume its activities on the 16th of July without any further extension.”

The reopening comes amid growing calls from civil society for Parliament to address long-pending legislation.

Earlier this month, Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), urged the President to reconvene the Assembly and focus on critical legal reforms.

Yakani specifically pointed to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, the Gender-Based Violence Bill, and the Family Law Bill, calling them essential for protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring justice and equality across the country.

The return of parliamentary activity is expected to pave the way for renewed debate and progress on key legislative priorities that have been delayed due to the prolonged recess.

