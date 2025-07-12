12th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   National legislature to reopen on 16th July after prolonged recess

National legislature to reopen on 16th July after prolonged recess

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Spokesperson of Parliament, Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin - Credit: Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio April 22 , 2024

The Transitional National Legislature is scheduled to officially reopen next week on Wednesday, 16th July, following a lengthy recess, according to spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin, who announced during a broadcast on the state-run SSBC, TV on Friday.

Mori called on members of both the National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States to report to Parliament by 9:00 AM, with sittings expected to commence promptly at 10:00 AM.

“The long-awaited opening of the National Legislature—that is to say, the National Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of State—is now scheduled to open the coming Wednesday, 16th July, 2025,” said Mori.

“Honorable Members should report to Parliament at 9 o’clock, as sittings will begin exactly at 10 o’clock. The National Legislature will resume its activities on the 16th of July without any further extension.”

The reopening comes amid growing calls from civil society for Parliament to address long-pending legislation.

Earlier this month, Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), urged the President to reconvene the Assembly and focus on critical legal reforms.

Yakani specifically pointed to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, the Gender-Based Violence Bill, and the Family Law Bill, calling them essential for protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring justice and equality across the country.

The return of parliamentary activity is expected to pave the way for renewed debate and progress on key legislative priorities that have been delayed due to the prolonged recess.

 

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

US confirms eight deportees in South Sudan but Juba gov’t remains silent 3

US confirms eight deportees in South Sudan but Juba gov’t remains silent

Published July 6, 2025

‘Hurtful’ scenes at Buluk police HQ where ‘gangs’ are detained – Eye Radio Reporter 4

‘Hurtful’ scenes at Buluk police HQ where ‘gangs’ are detained – Eye Radio Reporter

Published July 6, 2025

Adventist church burned down, worshippers beaten in Warrap State – church leader 5

Adventist church burned down, worshippers beaten in Warrap State – church leader

Published July 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA sets up task force to tackle trade barriers

Published 6 hours ago

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published 7 hours ago

Public schools directed to plant trees in nation-wide compaign

Published 7 hours ago

National legislature to reopen on 16th July after prolonged recess

Published 7 hours ago

Advocate welcomes judicial promotions, urges full supreme court appointment

Published 11 hours ago

Yakani named rapporteur of IGAD civil society forum

Published July 11, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.