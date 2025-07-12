12th July 2025
Public schools directed to plant trees in nation-wide compaign

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Officials from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, along with partners, and school pupils during a tree planting exercise in Juba on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Credit: Madrama James/Eye Radio

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has directed all public schools across South Sudan to plant at least 136 trees each as part of a national initiative to combat desertification and strengthen environmental resilience.

The directive, announced by Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok, is a joint effort with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and aims to raise environmental awareness among students and promote sustainable practices in schools.

“This is a government policy,” Minister Kuyok said in a statement broadcast on SSBC. “We need to protect our environment, and schools are also very important. I would like all the state ministers of education to adopt this and begin now, during the rainy season.”

The minister cited the recent climatic shocks, including unprecedented heat waves, and emphasized the importance of trees in protecting soil, reducing greenhouse gases, and creating conducive learning environments.

The tree planting initiative is also tied to a broader national campaign launched by President Salva Kiir in 2023, which targets the planting of 100 million trees across South Sudan over the next decade.

Speaking during the campaign rollout, Joseph Africano, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“The Ministry of Environment is focused on long-term solutions,” Africano said. “We plan to plant 100 million trees in 10 years. So far, we’ve planted nearly one million in Central Equatoria and around three million in Eastern Equatoria.”

Africano also urged public participation beyond schools, encouraging every household to plant at least four trees to support local microclimates and food security.

“Last year’s heat waves forced schools to close,” he noted. “Planting trees can help develop microclimates, provide shade, and even improve nutrition through fruit trees.”

The campaign is expected to engage schools, communities, and households nationwide and forms part of South Sudan’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and restore degraded land.

12th July 2025

