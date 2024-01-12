12th January 2024
Mvolo man, 56, arrested for allegedly molesting two boys

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 60 mins ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A 56-year-old man has been detained by police in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria State after he was allegedly caught sexually abusing two young boys, an official said.

Mvolo Commissioner John Komodee said the incident occurred last week in Kperikudu Boma of Bogor Payam.

The minors aged 6 and 7 years respectively were sent to a neighborhood by their father when the suspect identified as only Ramadan, dragged them to his house and abused them.

Upon searching for the boys after they delayed returning home, their father discovered them in the old man’s house.

“The father of the children sends his children to a certain neighborhood then when the culprit saw the children he hijacked them,” Commissioner Komodee said.

“When the children spend the whole day away, the father got worried and started looking for them and asking people. Then someone told him ‘we saw your children with Mr. X’, so he went to the house and found the man abusing the children.”

Komodee said the suspect is already apprehended, and he is in police custody waiting for the trail.

 

