20th May 2024
6 children who died in Uganda house fire laid to rest

6 children who died in Uganda house fire laid to rest

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 7 hours ago

A resident uses a jerrycan to extinguish fire that killed six children on May 15, 2024. PHOTO/ PAUL ADUDE/Daily Monitor)

The remains of six children killed in a house fire outbreak in Entebbe, Uganda will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Juba.

The deceased siblings – five girls and a boy who were aged between 2 and 17 years were brought to Juba on Sunday.

They died after their house caught fire in the Ugandan city of Entebbe on Wednesday according to the father William Ajak Akuei.

Their mother, Bakhita Ajak was the only survivor of the fire incident.

A family representative Peter Obur said the children’s remains will be laid to rest at the cemetery situated off Juba -Yei road this afternoon.

“The burial processing will start at 12:00, we will move from the mortuary to the burial place in Checkpoint,” Obur told Eye Radio.

“The burial will be at 1pm and the last funeral prayers will be next Saturday.”

On Sunday, hundreds of mourners including senior government officials turned up for the reception of the deceased children in Juba.

According to Ugandan media reports, police in Kampala were investigating circumstances under which the children died in Namulanda B Zone on Entebbe road.

Daily Monitor newspaper reported on the same day of the incident that fire brigades arrived on time but were frustrated due to poor access to the residence.

A police official citing initial observations said the fire might have been caused by an electric kettle connected to a socket and left unattended.

 

