20th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 12 hours ago

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. (Photo/Reuters).

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday, Reuters reported citing officials and state media.

A provincial governor and other officials who were also on board during the crash that occurred at 1 PM local time, are presumed dead.

While an official cause of the accident has not been determined, it was initially reported that the chopper had a rough landing due to bad weather and heavy fog in the area.

Rescue teams had searched through dense forest for more than 12 hours, at times calling off the search due to the fierce weather.

Raisi, who is believed to be the potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had traveled to the country’s border with Azerbaijan, where he jointly inaugurated a new dam with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash,” a senior Iranian official who allegedly refused to be named told Reuters.

State TV reported that images from the site showed the aircraft slammed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash, Reuters reported.

Raisi 63, was elected president in 2021, and since taking office has ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.

 

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations 1

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks 2

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets 3

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan 4

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior 5

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

4 killed in NAS-SSPDF fighting in Magwi: Lul

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament adjourns sitting to discuss Kiir’s speech over absence of ministers

Published 4 hours ago

Pharmacists warn against wrong medicinal dosage for infants

Published 4 hours ago

Boys make up 14 out of 200 GBV survivors in Juba and Wau: UNFPA

Published 6 hours ago

6 children who died in Uganda house fire laid to rest

Published 7 hours ago

Jonglei, Pibor agree cross-border movement in latest peace dialogue

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!