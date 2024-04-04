MP describes Kalisto’s arrest as a threat to democracy and civic space

A member of the National Legislative Assembly has described the arrest of Kalisto as a major threat to democracy and civic space.

Hon. Juol Nhomngek Daniel, who represents the Cueibet Constituent in Lakes State on the SPLM-IO ticket, decries the arrest as a violation of human rights and a threat to political freedoms.

It is now four days since Kalisto, an outspoken political figure, was whisked away near his home, and neither his family knows his whereabouts nor has any relevant authority publicly commented about the matter.

The U.S. Embassy in Juba condemned his arrest on Wednesday, terming it an indication of the transitional government’s failure to guarantee civic and political space in the country.

Hon. Nhomngek expressed concerns in an interview with Eye Radio following the reopening of the first session of the parliament.

“You have seen that the greatest threat to our democratic system is the issue of civic and political space,” he said.

“You have seen a member of the SPLM-IG himself, the former Mayor of Juba City, was arrested because he has spoken on issues affecting his people. When are we going to talk about the ills of land grabbing?”

“In this case, we are standing with him. We should not allow our citizens to be robbed, we did not liberate our citizens in the country to be brought here and robbed. We must protect their rights.”