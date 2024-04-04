4th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   MP describes Kalisto’s arrest as a threat to democracy and civic space

MP describes Kalisto’s arrest as a threat to democracy and civic space

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

SPLM-IO lawmaker Juol Nhomngek Daniel. [Photo by The Radio Community]

A member of the National Legislative Assembly has described the arrest of Kalisto as a major threat to democracy and civic space.

Hon. Juol Nhomngek Daniel, who represents the Cueibet Constituent in Lakes State on the SPLM-IO ticket, decries the arrest as a violation of human rights and a threat to political freedoms.

It is now four days since Kalisto, an outspoken political figure, was whisked away near his home, and neither his family knows his whereabouts nor has any relevant authority publicly commented about the matter.

The U.S. Embassy in Juba condemned his arrest on Wednesday, terming it an indication of the transitional government’s failure to guarantee civic and political space in the country.

Hon. Nhomngek expressed concerns in an interview with Eye Radio following the reopening of the first session of the parliament.

“You have seen that the greatest threat to our democratic system is the issue of civic and political space,” he said.

“You have seen a member of the SPLM-IG himself, the former Mayor of Juba City, was arrested because he has spoken on issues affecting his people. When are we going to talk about the ills of land grabbing?”

“In this case, we are standing with him. We should not allow our citizens to be robbed, we did not liberate our citizens in the country to be brought here and robbed. We must protect their rights.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests 1

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife 2

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 3

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport 4

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation 5

Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation

Published Friday, March 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenya court halts $350 levy on South Sudan-bound cargo

Published 1 hour ago

MP describes Kalisto’s arrest as a threat to democracy and civic space

Published 1 hour ago

CES lawmakers term Kalisto’s detention ‘flagrant disregard for rule of law’

Published 3 hours ago

Speaker Nunu urges cabinet ministers to honor parliamentary summons

Published 3 hours ago

Police investigating killing of factory manager: says Justin

Published 4 hours ago

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!