Monytuil, Chagor summoned by Council of States

The governors of Jonglei and Unity states have been summoned to appear before the Council of States, to explain recent insecurities and questionable suspension of state legislators respectively.

The Spokesperson of the Council of States, Josephine Nakuru says Governor Joseph Nguen Monytuil will answer questions on the general security situation.

In related development, the legislator said the Upper House will question Jonglei State Governor, Denay Jock Chagor, over his recent suspension of two members of the state parliament.

“We summoned the Governor of Unity State, Honorable Joseph Monytuil, to appear before the Council and make clarifications pertaining issues that have been rampant on social media throughout South Sudan, about the insecurity situation in the state,” said Josephine while speaking to the state-owned television SSBC.

The government of the oil-rich Unity State has come under fire this month, following the horror execution of four men affiliated with a rebel movement.

Brigadier General Gatluak Majiok, Major Nyuon Garang Kuol, Major General Pur Aruop Kuol and another unidentified officer, were extradited from Sudan last month.

The officers loyal to Stephen Buay, and accused of killing the commissioner of Mayom County, were paraded and killed on video record, which was circulated on social media.

Some members of the public, civil society organization and UNMISS condemned the summary killing, while the national government vowed action.

Lawmaker Josephine Nakuru also added that they summoned Governor Denay Jock Chagor of Jonglei State to explain his decision to suspend two state MPs.

“We are also immediately calling on the Governor of Jonglei State, Denay Jocj Chagor to appear before…and explain to us in details as to why two honorable members were suspended like ordinary civil servants.”

