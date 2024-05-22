22nd May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Minister Goc says missions unpaid for 35 months as diplomat seen weeping

Minister Goc says missions unpaid for 35 months as diplomat seen weeping

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc Ayuel - Credit: Office of the President - April 26, 2024

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister said the country’s diplomats and staff in foreign missions have not received their salaries for 35 months, adding that the situation has proven challenging to the ministry.

Ramadan Goc said the cash crunch in foreign missions is to blame for the recent incident in which a diplomat was seen crying in the street in Europe.

Online allegations indicated two weeks ago, that a senior South Sudanese diplomat at the South Sudan Embassy in Rome, was evicted from his apartment after failing to pay rent for six months.

Minister Goc said the diplomats in foreign missions should be paid their arrears in order to carry out their duties.

He said the non-payment of arrears, salaries and rent for the country’s embassies is a great challenge facing the ministry of foreign affairs.

Goc disclosed that South Sudan does not own a single embassy land in foreign countries, adding the government is renting all of them.

“Starting from the year 2019, our ambassadors and all our staff in the missions, they were only paid three times a year, so they have arears of 9 months of 2019, not being paid until today,” Goc said.

“For the year 2020, they were paid only once a year, 11 months without being paid, so they were only paid once, so they arrears of 11 months.”

“For 2021, thanks to the former minister of finance it was cleared. 2022 they have 3 months without being paid. Last year 2023, they have 8 months without being paid, and this year already 5 months.”

“So in total, they have 35 months without being paid. So when you see one diplomat on the street crying, there is problem behind that, and we need your contribution for this problem to be solved. It is not our problem as the ministry it is a problem of the Republic of South Sudan.”

According to Minister Goc, there are only 30 South Sudanese embassies, in addition to one mission in New York and a consulate in Dubai.

In October 2021, the national government allocated $100 million to its foreign missions as civil servants back home suffered months of salary delays.

The cabinet directed the ministry of finance to give the ministry of foreign affairs the money to clear salary arrears of diplomats and staff in various embassies overseas.

In June 2019, the government announced plans to close South Sudan’s embassies in France, Norway, Ghana, Kuwait and Italy, among others due to the economic crisis.

The decision was criticized by political commentators who believe it could lead to international isolation of South Sudan.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets 1

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior 2

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy 3

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy

Published Saturday, May 18, 2024

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 4

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Gov’t rejects proposal to reopen negotiation on 2018 peace accord – Yakani 5

Gov’t rejects proposal to reopen negotiation on 2018 peace accord – Yakani

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule clearing agents down tools to protest license fee increment

Published 2 hours ago

Environmental audit findings allegedly withheld over arrears

Published 2 hours ago

Tambura: Army commander orders troops into barracks

Published 3 hours ago

Delegate describes Nairobi peace talks as ‘healthy and fruitful’

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Goc says missions unpaid for 35 months as diplomat seen weeping

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan joins debt-managing financial institute

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!