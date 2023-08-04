Makuei says political parties free to conduct rallies, campaigns

Minister of Information Michael Makuei said Thursday that parties to the 2018 peace agreement are free to conduct political rallies and campaigns ahead of the 2024 elections.

Makuei stated that all parties can exercise their freedom of expression and that of assembly.

He said this is in line with the transitional constitution of the country.

Makuei’s remarks came after several calls by other peace parties, civil society groups, and the International Community for free civic and political space in South Sudan.

Responding to the call for political space, the government spokesperson Michael Makuei insists that all parties are free to conduct political rallies without restriction.

“None of the parties had ever been stopped from performing any of its political activities in South Sudan,” he said.

“Probably people are saying so because they are seeing the SPLM all the time appearing there, they appear there because of their activity.”

Minister Makuei spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

However, some political parties have since complained about harassment and detention of their cadres in the states and administrative areas.

“If you are dormant, you are not doing anything it is our duty to go and wake you up, hey get up, go and make a public rally. It is your duty to plan your own public rally, and your own activities and invite the media to attend it for you and they cover it, after covering it, it is played all over.”

“They are allowed to do that, but they want us to tell them, you, why are you sleeping, go and do this there, this is not our work.”

“Our task is to only facilitate and create the necessary conducive atmosphere for all the parties so that they can play from a level grown. Everybody is free to talk, everybody is doing whatever he wants to do, and we have never stopped anybody.”

In October 2022, the presidency directed state governors, heads of the three administrative areas, and local government officials to lift restrictions on political activities, saying the peace parties are working under one government through the 2018 peace accord.

In April 2023, the German Commissioner for Human Rights called on the South Sudan government to ensure civic and political space as well as press freedom while gearing up for the first general elections.

