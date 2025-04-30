30th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan

Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Minister of ICT Michael Makuei. (Photo: Courtesy).

ADDIS ABABA, (Eye Radio) – The National Minister of Information Michael Makuei has announced a plan to extend new fiber-optic cables from Ethiopia and Sudan to South Sudan to boost internet access across the country.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Addis Ababa, on Tuesday, Makuei said the new route would become the connectivity cable alongside the existing links from Uganda and the impending line from Kenya.

He highlighted that having triple fiber cables will to turn the landlocked country into an internet hub and prevent a collapse of the information system.

“We are also planning to connect through Ethiopia here, and trying to connect through Sudan so that we can create a hub for South Sudan,” Makuei said, in remarks aired on state-owned television, SSBC.

“So far, we have connected two fiber optics from Uganda up to Juba only, and we are in the process of implementing another project through Kenya. It is in our plan to turn South Sudan into a hub, because being a landlocked country, you must have so many routes so that you avoid any collapse of a system at any time.”

Minister Makuei further pointed out that energy shortages remain a major barrier to development, especially in the telecommunications sector.

South Sudan’s internet service is said to be one of the most expensive in the region due to weak infrastructure and limited energy sources. Makuei pointed out that the country’s population is 70 percent young people and needs lots of services and opportunities to innovate online.

“At present, these 70 percent are not anything other than users or consumers of the technology, because we have not yet reached that stage of full innovation.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 2

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 3

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 4

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

South Sudanese man deported from U.S. pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016: Court papers 5

South Sudanese man deported from U.S. pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016: Court papers

Published April 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes: 30 journalists, health officials trained on ethical communication policies

Published 4 mins ago

Kiir tasks foreign ministry to ‘improve’ South Sudan’s image

Published 49 mins ago

Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

As South Sudan’s allies shut embassies, activist faults leaders’ failure to deliver peace

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Proposed ‘firing squad’ penalty will endanger lives of 75% of politicians: Analyst

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.