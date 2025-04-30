As South Sudan’s allies shut embassies, activist faults leaders’ failure to deliver peace

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Activist Edmund Yakani said the closure of embassies and consulates by South Sudan’s traditional allies reflects their disappointment with lack of commitment from the country’s political leaders to deliver lasting peace.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the trend of closure of diplomatic missions in South Sudan is an expression of great disappointment.

He stated that the main concern that the foreign nations may not have expressed, is the sluggish efforts by South Sudanese leaders in transitioning the country from chronic violence to peace.

Mr. Yakani’s remarks came after the Cabinet of Kingdom of the Netherlands approved on April 17 a proposal by the country’s foreign minister to close embassies in South Sudan and other parts of the world. The Dutch are reportedly making the move as part of a broader budget reduction policy and reshape its global diplomatic presence.

Also in March, the Norwegian government temporarily shut down its embassy in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

This followed a similar decision by the German Federal Foreign Office to let its diplomatic mission in South Sudan temporarily operate from Berlin, although it added that the mission may resume operations in Juba as soon as conditions permit.



The three Western nations have long supported South Sudan’s quest for statehood and contributed millions in humanitarian and development assistance to the country’s vulnerable populations enduring multiple crises.

“I take this opportunity to amplify my voice loudly to the attention of the leaders in South Sudan on a new trend that we have seen,” Yakani said.

“Our traditional friends from other parts of the world are now deciding to close down their embassies under the pretext that they are closing their embassies because they want to cut down their foreign spending.”

“I’m quite sure the message of where the traditional friends of South Sudan are closing their diplomatic mission in South Sudan is an expression of great disappointment. Why the great disappointment? Because as a country, we have seen dragging of feet in transitioning the country from violence to peace without any clear commitment and a will from our leaders.”

The closure of the embassies reflects a broader trend of shrinking Western diplomatic footprints in South Sudan.

On April 29, the United States Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler said the Embassy in Juba remains operational although the staff number has been severely reduced.

This followed media reports in April 15 that Washington was weighing at closing nearly 30 overseas embassies and consulates including in South Sudan, as it eyes significant changes to its diplomatic presence abroad.

Renowned South Sudanese academic Jok Madut Jok said should Washington proceed with the plan, it would be bad news for South Sudanese and undermine America’s ability to monitor and address negative developments in the country.

Mr. Yakani further suggested a need for South Sudan to have a change of strategy and approach with regard to the political transitional process in the country.

“Dragging feet to transition the country from violence to peace, may lead us to a situation of isolation by our traditional friends. On a separate note, I would like to alert every South Sudanese. Whoever you are with whatever power you hold, please abstain from weaponizing information to meet your own political objective.”

“Weaponizing information with loaded hate speech, hostile propaganda, fake news, disinformation, with misinformation, is a crime. And we have seen a trend where some South Sudanese are start weaponizing information.”

